Dr. Ben Carson to Newsmax: Biden Out of Touch With Consumers

Pointing to the current rise in inflation, Dr. Ben Carson declared on Newsmax that the Biden administration is out of touch with U.S. consumers.

On Wednesday's "Rob Schmitt Tonight," Carson said: "I really feel very strongly that there is a lack of understanding on behalf of this administration to what the average individual is experiencing. These prices are absolutely killing people, and it's all self-inflicted."

Carson, who served as secretary of housing and urban development under then-President Donald Trump, added that the current state of the economy could have been avoided had the Biden administration used "logical thinking."

The retired neurosurgeon added that the "my way or the highway" tactics the White House is using aren't working. What they need, Carson said, is "to be able to work together. And you have to stop making excuses."

"We're never going to stop the inflation unless [it is] first acknowledge[d] ... what caused all this." Pointing to inflation, Carson added that the Biden administration is trying to "slow that down by raising the interest rates, but ... the horse is out of the barn already."

