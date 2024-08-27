Corey Lewandowski to Newsmax: Smith Has No Authority to Issue New Indictment

Department of Justice special counsel Jack Smith has no authority to issue a superseding indictment against the former president in his federal election interference case, Corey Lewandowski told Newsmax on Tuesday.

"Judge Cannon was very clear about this," Lewandowski told "The Chris Salcedo Show," about U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon dismissal of Trump's classified documents case in Florida. "Jack Smith has no jurisdiction whatsoever to charge a sitting president or a former president with any charges.

"This is like me just deciding to prosecute you. Maybe I'll just decide to prosecute Jack Smith. It can't be done. [Smith is] a private citizen. He gets appointed, which they have no jurisdiction to do. And so, [Cannon] said he has absolutely no authority whatsoever.

"So once Judge Cannon ruled on that, Jack Smith will do anything to maintain his power: 'We will then charge Donald Trump with a superseding indictment to try and find another friendly venue to continue this two-tiered justice system, this witch hunt against Donald Trump.'"

Lewandowski has returned to being a senior official with Donald Trump's presidential campaign.

Trump pleaded not guilty to four charges stemming from the events of Jan. 6, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol. Smith's case was jeopardized by the Supreme Court's ruling July 1 that a former president has some immunity from prosecution for official acts during his tenure in office. Smith’s new indictment has a narrower set of alleged criminal acts.

"The American people see right through it," Lewandowski said. "And vindication is coming literally 10 weeks from today, when the American people go to vote and they return Donald Trump to the White House, we will actually have law and order again, and justice.

"I know it's hard to believe [but] justice will be blind, and you will not be prosecuted based on your political beliefs."

