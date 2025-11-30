Blaine Holt to Newsmax: Vetting Failures Demand 'Season of Accountability'

The U.S. must begin a "season of accountability" over immigration and vetting failures that contributed to the shootings of National Guard soldiers Sarah Beckstrom and Andrew Wolfe in Washington, D.C., last week, retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt told Newsmax on Sunday.

Holt also said on Newsmax's "Sunday Report" that President Donald Trump is correct in pausing immigration from high-risk regions of the world while the government reassesses who is allowed into America, including from China.

"This is a good step in tightening this up," Holt said.

The attack, which killed Beckstrom, 20, and critically wounded Wolfe, 24, has intensified scrutiny of how Afghan evacuees were screened after the withdrawal from Kabul in 2021.

The accused gunman, Rahmanullah Lakanwal, a 29-year-old Afghan who previously worked with U.S. intelligence services overseas, allegedly traveled across America before carrying out the attack.

The case has renewed long-standing concerns that thousands of Afghans were admitted to the U.S. before full background checks were completed.

Holt said the issue extends beyond delayed vetting to the chaos surrounding the fall of Kabul.

He described working with Project Dynamo as he tried to help evacuate an Afghan family that had supported U.S. Special Forces.

Genuine allies were trapped in dangerous, unsanitary conditions outside Abbey Gate at the Kabul airport while unidentified groups were allowed through, said Holt, adding that the government must account for how individuals were approved.

"The CIA is going to have to answer for when you vouch for somebody, and you said they're vetted to the State Department. Well, what did that mean? Show us the records," he said.

Former NYPD detective and FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force member Tom Smith told Newsmax that obtaining CIA records on Lakanwal may prove difficult, but urged officials not to assume past work with U.S. agencies equates to loyalty.

Smith, who managed hundreds of human sources domestically and abroad, said many provided reliable information while others used U.S. intelligence services for their own aims.

That, he said, is why strict screening was critical before relocating individuals to the U.S.

Holt said repeated warnings about insufficient interviews and background checks, which were issues on which lawmakers pressed former Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas during the withdrawal, require a new round of scrutiny from Congress and investigators.

Smith warned that terrorist networks commonly operate on long timelines and remain dormant until directed to act.

He said thousands of individuals who crossed the border or entered through relocation programs remain unaccounted for, with their affiliations unclear.

Because of this, Smith said, the U.S. must tighten entry procedures and prioritize the safety of Americans.

Holt argued that some foreign governments will not share background information unless compelled and noted unresolved questions about funds reaching areas in Afghanistan controlled by the Taliban.

He said lawmakers must explain any actions that appear contrary to U.S. interests.

"I want to know their motivations. I want to know where their money is coming from," Holt said.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com