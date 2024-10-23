Israel Diplomat to Newsmax: Attack Plan Leak Could Cause 'Deep Trouble'

Israeli Ambassador Ido Aharoni told Newsmax on Wednesday that the reported leak of Israeli plans to strike Iran by U.S. intelligence could cause "deep trouble" for the relationship between the U.S. and Israel.

The Pentagon and the FBI are currently investigating the leak, which reportedly contains highly classified information about Israeli's possible plans to attack Iran.

Aharoni said on "National Report" that "historically" the relationship between the "security establishments" of the U.S. and Israel "have always been extremely intimate, and the United States has been Israel's greatest ally and partner."

He added that the U.S. knows "basically almost everything they need to know on the political level, meaning the political elected official level," which he said "is a different kind of relationship."

"The big question … in this case is whether this was an institutional leak or this was a disgruntled employee who hates Israel and wants Israel to lose in that war," Aharoni said.

He said that if the leak was done by a lone employee acting on their own, then the damage done to the U.S.-Israel relationship "could be repaired," but he said, "if it was an institutional leak, then we're in deep trouble."

Aharoni went on to say that the leak is just "a side issue to the real question," which he said, "is what Israel is going to do."

He added that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "did a very smart thing when he addressed the Iranian people directly and he told them, 'We have no issue with you in fact, Israel and the Iranian people are both being held captive by this radical Islamic regime.'"

