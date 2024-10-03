Schlapp to Newsmax: Biden, Harris Display 'Callousness' Toward Hurricane Victims

In a Thursday interview on Newsmax, Matt Schlapp, chair of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), condemned the Biden administration for what he described as an "unfathomable" lack of compassion toward hurricane victims in the Southeast, highlighting the administration's slow response and alleged disconnection from the crisis.

Schlapp sharply criticized the Biden administration's lax response to the ongoing hurricane damage and humanitarian crisis on "Rob Schmitt Tonight," arguing that President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have demonstrated a "callousness" toward victims of recent hurricanes, particularly in rural areas.

"So, a $2 trillion annual deficit, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris — they haven't had any government program they didn't want to overfund," Schlapp said. "But it's a very strange thing when the mountain folk in North Carolina and surrounding areas are stranded like this, and we're hearing about deaths on an hourly basis; there's a callousness here."

The criticism comes amid reports that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is running out of funds as the hurricane season continues. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas recently acknowledged that FEMA's resources are nearly depleted with several weeks left in the season.

Schlapp highlighted a perceived double standard in media coverage and public reaction during natural disasters under different administrations.

"When a Republican is in the White House, and these natural disasters occur, Republicans are usually blamed for racism or something else," he stated. "I find this unfathomable. This should be easy for Kamala Harris — show up, give some fake hugs, act like you care, write a bunch of checks."

Schlapp contrasted the administration's alleged inaction with its support for other causes, including illegal migrant funding.

"Illegal aliens are getting thousands of dollars a month from these two, and our own people who are in harm's way … we can argue what the role of the federal government is or isn't, but the president and the vice president's job right now is to coordinate the response, and they're completely AWOL."

Schlapp also addressed what he called a "compassion gap" in how the administration handles emergencies. He accused the Biden administration of being disconnected from the basic needs of hurricane victims, including necessities like electricity, water, and food.

"The whole idea of socialism is this phony idea that they care more because they'll spend more on solving problems or throwing money at problems," Schlapp said. "But for some reason, they have a callousness when they really could do something to help people."

The CPAC chair suggested that the administration's lack of attention to the crisis stemmed from the inability to use it for political gain.

"There's nothing here that's sexy for them," Schlapp claimed. "They can't make a racial charge; they can't make this about some kind of crazy gender thing. This is just good old-fashioned federal government coordinating with the state government to get aid to people, and they're not making any of the right moves."

