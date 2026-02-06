Amb. Huckabee to Newsmax: Iran's Hezbollah 'Sleeper Cells' Concern for US

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee told Newsmax on Friday that he does not see "panic" in Israel despite rising tensions with Iran. He pointed to what he called long-running Iranian hostility toward Americans while raising questions about Hezbollah and potential operatives inside the United States.

Huckabee framed his warning as longstanding, saying Iran has been declaring "death to America" for "47 years."

"A lot of Americans say what happens in Iran doesn't affect me. Oh, yes, it does," he said on "American Agenda," arguing Iran has long said that "if they ever had a long-range ballistic missile, they'd light that puppy up and send it straight to the United States."

He then raised concerns about possible operatives entering the U.S.

"What we don't fully understand is how many Iranian operatives, maybe in the form of Hezbollah, got into our country through a very open border during the Biden years," Huckabee said.

"How many of them are sleeper cells just standing by, waiting on an order from Tehran to unleash holy hell against Americans? We simply don't know."

In U.S. court cases, the Justice Department has described Hezbollah-related surveillance and contingency planning tied to potential attacks in the United States.

On Jan. 2, 2025, the Justice Department said a federal grand jury indicted Jack Danaher Molloy, a former Pittsburgh-area resident, on charges including attempting to support Hezbollah and making false statements to the FBI.

On July 24, 2024, the Justice Department charged Hadi Matar with terrorism offenses tied to the attempted murder of Salman Rushdie and alleged that between September 2020 and August 2022, he attempted to provide material support to Hezbollah.

Concerning the Hezbollah cohort Hamas, FBI Director Christopher Wray warned in an Oct. 31, 2023, opening statement that the Israel-Hamas war raised concern that violent extremists could "draw inspiration" to carry out attacks against Americans in the United States.

Huckabee also asserted a wider regional footprint for the group, saying, "But we know that Hezbollah is already in the Western Hemisphere, in 12 central and South American states." He added, "So let's get real clear. They are a global threat, not just a local threat."

Asked how Israelis are reacting as tensions with Iran sharpen, Huckabee said, "Yeah, I don't sense that there is this panic going on." He added, "Israelis are amazingly resilient people," saying they have "come to know that they live in a very dangerous place."

Huckabee said Israelis believe "there are people every day who wake up trying to kill them," then argued Americans should see the threat in similar terms. "I wish Americans understood that," he said, adding, "I wish Americans understood that the Iranians want to kill them."

As Huckabee spoke, U.S. and Iranian officials held indirect nuclear talks in Muscat, Oman, mediated by Oman, Reuters reported on Friday, Feb. 6, 2026.

Reuters contributed to this report.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX :

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com