GOP House Candidates to Newsmax: We 'Will Get Elected' in Oregon, Michigan Races

Two Republican House candidates from Michigan and Oregon told Newsmax Monday that they “will get elected” in their respective races when voters go to the polls Tuesday.

“We have been listening for far too long about what their constituents want, and we need to finish out the job that we have said we're going to do, and that's to continue through tomorrow night,” Lori Chavez-DeRemer said during “Spicer & Co.” Monday. “We will get elected.”

Chavez-DeRemer said that the Hispanics in Oregon’s 5th Congressional District are turning to the GOP, like in the rest of the country because they believe in the core American values of “faith, family, freedom, and hard work.”

“If you talk to any Hispanic voter or [person of] Hispanic heritage, they'll tell you faith, family, freedom, and hard work, [are their values], and I think they've been sold a bill of goods by the Democratic Party for far too long,” she said of the largest growing demographic in her district and state. “If we can come out and listen to their voices, and ask them what they believe in, you'll find their family values rise to the top, and that's not what's been happening in Oregon or across the country.”

Chavez-DeRemer currently has a razor-thin advantage over her Democratic opponent, Jamie McLeod-Skinner, 50.6% to 49.4%, according to the FiveThirtyEight political website, which is calling the race a “toss up.”

In Michigan’s 8th Congressional District, GOP challenger Paul Junge said he plans on beating Democratic incumbent Rep. Dan Kildee, who has been in the seat for 10 years, due to the failing policies of Democrats and President Joe Biden.

“This is, for the first time ever, Dan Kildee is really facing a strong Republican opponent. He's running scared. He knows he can lose, and tomorrow he is going to lose,” Junge said. “His constituents can see what his policies are doing to them. Driving up gas prices, increased costs at the grocery. It's just been bad throughout this district and it's time for a change, and I think we're going to see that tomorrow.”

Both candidates said voters in their respective states are concerned about the impact of inflation and crime in this year’s race.

“They see the prices of gas are still in the mid-$5 range where, at one point, [it went] over $6. That is really hurting working families,” Chavez-DeRemer said. “You can't be for working families and then agree with every spending measure that comes out of the Biden administration. And then if you say you care about kids, you cannot have the fentanyl hitting the streets like [it is] here in our state and killing our kids.”

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!