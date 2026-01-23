State Sen. Holmstrom to Newsmax: Minneapolis Protesters Are Cowards

Minnesota State Sen. Michael Holmstrom, R-Buffalo, bashed the protesters in his state’s largest city in an appearance on Newsmax Friday, saying the protests are all for show.

"I see a lot of protests. I see a lot of a lot of social issues that people protest," Holmstrom said on “Carl Higbie FRONTLINE."

"It's always the same people, a different sign. They don't believe in any of this stuff," Holmstrom added.

"They just believe in being radicals," Holmstrom continued.

Holmstrom said Democrats are protesting en masse because they are desperate for a win.

"They need something they can point at and get people ginned up and angry about," Holmstrom said.

"Look at them, they’re standing on top of cars. It’s -15 degrees out there," Holmstrom added.

"And of course, we’ve got city police down the street who are just watching and smiling," Holmstrom continued. “This is all totally manufactured.”

The Minnesota state senator called for illegal immigrants in his district to take advantage of the offer from the Department of Homeland Security to self deport for $2,600.

"None of my constituents are illegal immigrants," Holmstrom said. "I do not represent illegal immigrants. I represent Minnesota citizens."

"I encourage anybody in my district and across the state, across the country, take advantage of that," Holmstrom added.

"You got a chance to come back in the future. You messed up. Take your beating, leave right and come back another day," Holmstrom continued.

As temperatures plunge to below zero in Minneapolis, Holmstrom expects protests to be muted Friday evening.

"They're going to go back inside. They're cowards," Holmstrom said. "As soon as the cameras go away, they're going to be gone."

