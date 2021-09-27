Rep. Hinson to Newsmax: Dems Don't Factor Taxpayers Into $3.5T Bill Arguments

House Democrats are fighting among themselves over whether to pass the $3.5 trillion proposed spending bill, but the one thing that isn't coming up in their arguments is how it will affect American taxpayers, Rep. Ashley Hinson said on Newsmax Monday.

"It's so many zeroes; I think most people don't even know how much $3.5 trillion is," the Iowa Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America."

"We're actually hearing it's more like $4.3 trillion in spending. So at this point, it's very clear that the only thing that's bipartisan about this bill moving forward is the opposition to it."

Progressive Democrats are saying that $3.5 trillion isn't enough to spend, but "supposed moderates; I would argue there are no moderate Democrats left in Congress, but supposed moderates are arguing that they need some provisions stripped out of the bill before they'll vote for it."

Meanwhile, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is saying that values, not dollars, are what matter, said Hinson.

"What I can tell you is that what's clearly not being valued in all of these conversations is taxpayers," she said.

"When you look at the amount of spending at a time when millions and millions of jobs are available, we need to be getting people back to work and focusing on getting out of this pandemic, not spending trillions of dollars on priorities Americans don't want."

And then there is Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., who "wants more dependency on government," as seen in her bill to extend pandemic benefits, said Hinson.

"What you've seen is a shift towards socialism in our country," Hinson said. "Pandemic era policies were never meant to be permanent."

The congresswoman said she's introducing a back-to-work plan this week that will look at supply chain issues and unemployment woes, and especially at the pandemic era policies to ensure they are "efficient and not rampant with fraud."

Hinson also criticized the Biden administration about the nation's "broken immigration system," telling Newsmax that its messaging has created the surge and crisis at the border.

"I was down there in April," she said. "It's been several months and this problem has only gotten worse. It compounds every single month, and so again, what we need to do is make sure we're securing our border, and first and foremost, building the wall."

Bu the administration is turning a blind eye to the problem, and Americans are tired of that, said Hinson.

"President [Joe] Biden only has a 31% approval rating in Iowa," she said. "Everywhere you go people are saying, we've had enough of this."

