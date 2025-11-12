Dhillon to Newsmax: Antifa Runs Wild in California

Harmeet Dhillon, assistant attorney general for civil rights at the Department of Justice, told Newsmax on Wednesday there will be a full investigation of Monday's violent clash at a Turning Point USA event at the University of California, Berkeley.

The unrest reportedly erupted outside a Turning Point USA student chapter event featuring conservative speakers when antifa activists dressed in black clashed with attendees and police.

Videos shared on social media show shouting, shoving, and the use of pepper spray as demonstrators attempted to block entry to the venue.

"When an American university, particularly a public university, refuses to protect students and protect guests on campus … that could implicate educational funding," Dhillon said on "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

"It could implicate Title VI and other aspects of our federal civil rights laws," Dhillon added.

Dhillon said less than 24 hours after the event she sent evidence preservation letters to Berkeley administrators and Berkeley's police chief.

"What we know so far is they knew this violence was coming, and yet we saw that carnage on the cameras," Dhillon said.

"It's absolutely outrageous and unacceptable in an American city and on an American campus to see that," she continued.

Dhillon said she doesn't have a lot of trust in authorities in Berkeley and Alameda County to conduct an investigation.

"That is why the federal government is going to step in and make sure that we ask questions," she said.

"What did UC Berkeley know? Why did the police stand there and watch and do nothing?" she added.

"Why is antifa allowed to run wild in California?" Dhillon said. "These are all things that we're going to get to the bottom of in this investigation."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com