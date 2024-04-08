Rep. Mooney to Newsmax: Israel Has Every Right to Defend Itself

Speaking to Newsmax on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's proclamation for a date to begin a military operation in Rafah — the southernmost city in Gaza where a majority of Palestinians in the region have been pushed towards — Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va., stated Israel has every right to defend itself.

"Israel has every right to defend themselves — free all the hostages," Mooney told "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE."

"Frankly, the people in Gaza who claim not to be terrorists should rise up and help overthrow those terrorists who are oppressing the whole place. So, the last thing [President] Joe Biden needs to be doing right now is pressuring Israel to withdraw, or cease their winning activities, so they can win this war."

According to the New York Post, Netanyahu on Monday affirmed that plans are in place for a military operation to commence in the Gazan city of Rafah.

Justifications for the military campaign in Gaza have been heeded in the name of freeing hostages, according to an Israeli Defense official. Hamas reportedly holds fewer than 40 hostages. They include women, soldiers, a few men over 50, and refugees in serious condition.

Speaking on the military operation in Gaza, Netanyahu said, "It will happen, there is a date."

However, given the IDF's indiscriminate approach to the destruction of Palestinian infrastructure, it is unclear what level of tact will be employed so as not to harm the hostages amid the operation.

Meanwhile, CIA Director Bill Burns was in Cairo over the weekend to negotiate a deal between Hamas and Israeli officials on the release of the 40 hostages.

