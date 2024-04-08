×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: hamas | terrorists | israel | hostages | negotiations | rafah | gaza

Rep. Mooney to Newsmax: Israel Has Every Right to Defend Itself

By    |   Monday, 08 April 2024 08:49 PM EDT

Speaking to Newsmax on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's proclamation for a date to begin a military operation in Rafah — the southernmost city in Gaza where a majority of Palestinians in the region have been pushed towards — Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va., stated Israel has every right to defend itself.

"Israel has every right to defend themselves — free all the hostages," Mooney told "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE."

"Frankly, the people in Gaza who claim not to be terrorists should rise up and help overthrow those terrorists who are oppressing the whole place. So, the last thing [President] Joe Biden needs to be doing right now is pressuring Israel to withdraw, or cease their winning activities, so they can win this war."

According to the New York Post, Netanyahu on Monday affirmed that plans are in place for a military operation to commence in the Gazan city of Rafah.

Justifications for the military campaign in Gaza have been heeded in the name of freeing hostages, according to an Israeli Defense official. Hamas reportedly holds fewer than 40 hostages. They include women, soldiers, a few men over 50, and refugees in serious condition.

Speaking on the military operation in Gaza, Netanyahu said, "It will happen, there is a date."

However, given the IDF's indiscriminate approach to the destruction of Palestinian infrastructure, it is unclear what level of tact will be employed so as not to harm the hostages amid the operation.

Meanwhile, CIA Director Bill Burns was in Cairo over the weekend to negotiate a deal between Hamas and Israeli officials on the release of the 40 hostages.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Speaking to Newsmax on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's proclamation for a date to begin a military operation in Rafah, Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va., stated Israel has every right to defend itself.
hamas, terrorists, israel, hostages, negotiations, rafah, gaza, benjamin netanyahu
317
2024-49-08
Monday, 08 April 2024 08:49 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved