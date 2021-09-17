Nikki Haley to Newsmax: US 'Embarrassing' to the World Under Biden

Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley told Newsmax Friday that the United States looks ''embarrassing'' in the eyes of the world after several foreign policy debacles by the administration of President Joe Biden.

Haley, who served in the administration of President Donald Trump, said that while she agrees with the recent move to partner with the United Kingdom and Australia, providing the land down under with nuclear powered submarines, the administration should have tipped off other allies — like France — to the move before announcing it.

''I actually applaud the fact that the U.S. is doing this deal with the U.K. and Australia. I think it's exactly what we need to be doing in terms of countering China, but they could have avoided a communications nightmare just by picking up the phone and calling our friends in France and saying, 'Hey, we're going to do this,"' Haley said during ''Spicer & Co.'' Friday.

''The idea that they didn't do it. It just goes to show that there's no communication within the administration, there's no communication out of the administration. It doesn't seem like our agencies are talking (to each other) and I don't know that we don't look more embarrassing in the eyes of the world than we do right now under this Biden administration,'' she said.

The move announced this week by Biden, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison caused France to recall its diplomats from Australia and say the U.S. ''stabbed [them] in the back.''

Compounding the foreign policy problems this week, as the Biden administration continues to deal with pushback on how it handled the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan, the Pentagon announced Friday that a drone strike in late August in that country killed 10 innocent people.

Those who died included seven children; their vehicle was mistaken as a threat posed by ISIS-K. The terrorist group had just carried out a suicide bomb attack at the airport in Kabul that killed 13 U.S. military personnel during the evacuation airlift.

Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, who joined Haley on the program, said Congress needs to investigate the incident and demand accountability.

''Well, it leaves us obviously with a lot of questions and what happened in Afghanistan with this drone strike that took out a target that was unintended,'' Hinson said. ''It was a complete tragedy, and it shouldn't have ever happened, just like the entire situation in Afghanistan.

"So, I serve on the House Appropriations and Homeland Security committees, and we are going to be looking into how this happened, what happened, and we just need answers. We need accountability.''

Haley and Hinson are also working together to help cultivate more female conservative candidates for Congress.

''I think it's very clear. We share a joint priority, which is that Congress needs more GOP women,'' Hinson said.

''I'm a working mom. Congress needs more women who look like America, and I think that's what our joint effort is, to make sure that we elect more strong conservative women to Congress, people who are willing to look (House) Speaker Nancy Pelosi [D-Calif.] in the eye and say we're not going to let you move our country towards socialism.''

