Chavez-DeRemer to Newsmax: DOL Needs to Root Out Fraud, Abuse of H-1B Programs

The most important thing the Department of Labor needs to do is make sure "that we root out the fraud and abuse of these H-1B [visa] programs," Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer said Friday on Newsmax.

"So, we'll be taking a hard look at that at the Department of Labor, making sure that we're protecting the American worker first and that these jobs are going to be first and foremost for them," Chavez-DeRemer told "Newsline."

Bloomberg reported earlier Friday that President Donald Trump is planning to introduce a new $100,000 fee for H-1B visas in an effort to reduce their use as part of his immigration crackdown.

The president was expected to sign a proclamation as early as Friday restricting entry under the H-1B visa program unless the fee is paid, an official told the news outlet.

Trump also planned to order changes to the prevailing-wage levels for the H-1B program as a way to limit its use, the official said.

The H-1B visa program is reserved for people from other countries who are employed in specialty occupations in the United States, frequently in the technology field. They can include software engineers, tech program managers, and other IT professionals.

Information from Reuters was used in this report.

