Labor Secretary Chavez-DeRemer to Newsmax: Investigations Open on H-1B Abuse

The Labor Department's new enforcement push, Project Firewall, which is aimed at ensuring American workers come first in hiring decisions, has opened 175 investigations into potential H-1B visa abuse, Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer told Newsmax on Tuesday.

"Project Firewall is to protect the American worker," Chavez-DeRemer told Newsmax's "Newsline." "This administration has been very clear about looking through the lens of the American worker first."

The secretary said she personally signed the investigations, marking the first time in U.S. history a Department of Labor secretary has done so, as part of an effort to ensure companies are complying with the law.

She noted that employers must "advertise to the American worker first" before turning to foreign hires through the H-1B visa program.

And if that is not happening, Chavez-DeRemer said, the government can potentially bar a company from participating in the H-1B visa program in the future.

The initiative comes amid broader scrutiny of the program, which allows U.S. companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations.

Chavez-DeRemer said Project Firewall was designed to "put everyone on notice" that the Labor Department will act against those who undermine U.S. workers' opportunities.

Chavez-DeRemer also addressed delays in federal jobs data caused by the recent government shutdown.

She said the Bureau of Labor Statistics has been unable to collect or release data during the 42-day closure.

"Unfortunately, because of this Schumer shutdown, the Democratic shutdown, we have not been able to even collect that data or release it," the secretary said. "So we are looking forward to this government reopening, getting back online so we can release those data points."

The secretary said President Donald Trump has emphasized full transparency and accuracy in employment reports, noting that the information "does affect the markets, as well as Federal Reserve rate decisions."

She added that the Bureau of Labor Statistics will release a new schedule "as soon as the government is open."

Chavez-DeRemer also condemned violent unrest on college campuses following a brawl at the University of California, Berkeley, saying antifa-linked groups continue to spread lawlessness.

She pointed to similar activity in Portland, Oregon, and credited Trump for deploying the National Guard.

"That is why I brought it up to the president several months ago [in a] Cabinet meeting," said Chavez-DeRemer. "I am so grateful that he has deployed the National Guard.

"The American people deserve law and order. They deserve to be protected."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com