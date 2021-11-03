Rep. Grothman to Newsmax: 'Scary McAuliffe Got 48 Percent' of Virginia Vote

Rep. Glenn Grothman, R-Wis., told Newsmax that it was ''scary'' that Democrat Terry McAuliffe got around 48% of the vote in the Virginia governor's race Tuesday, especially after saying that parents should not tell school districts how to educate their children.

''It was scary to me that McAuliffe got 48% of the vote last night,'' Grothman said Wednesday on ''The Chris Salcedo Show.'' ''I think it's shocking the Democrats did that well, and we've got a lot of work to do, because that 48% should be back down to 28 or 18%, as I'm sure it would have been, if an election was held 40 years ago.''

Republican Glenn Youngkin defeated McAuliffe, a former governor of the state, 1,668,935 to 1,588,118 in Tuesday's election, according to The Associated Press.

Grothman said that McAuliffe represented the party of open borders, hating the police, ''seeing bigotry everywhere'' and disliking white people, and it surprised him that so many voters supported a candidate with those views.

One of McAuliffe's biggest gaffes during the campaign was saying in a debate with Youngkin that parents should not be able to remove books from school libraries that they find objectionable.

''I don't think parents should be telling schools what they should teach,'' McAuliffe said in the debate, the New York Post reported. ''I'm not going to let parents come into schools and actually take books out and make their own decision.''

Youngkin used the remark as a major campaign point against his opponent and saw his poll numbers increase dramatically in the last two weeks before the election, a move that contributed to his victory Tuesday.

Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Pa., agreed with his colleague on the show.

''It's a wonder how, with these policies, and the results of these policies, how anybody's voting Democrat these days, because this is not the party of their fathers,'' Meuser said. ''There are no products on the shelves. Inflation is through the roof, gasoline prices. I mean, very sadly, the list goes on.

''Most people do not want this to continue because it's hurting them. It's hurting them in their patriotism and their love of country, but it's hurting them in their pocketbooks. It's hurting them every day of the week.''

Both congressmen said the impact of the Virginia election Tuesday night would hurt the Democrats in the 2022 midterms as they try to hold a razor-thin majority in the House of Representatives and a split in the Senate.

