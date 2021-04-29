Montana Gov. Gianforte to Newsmax TV: Federal Ban on Firearms Not Needed Here

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte spoke to Newsmax TV in light of House Bill 258 that passed Wednesday that would prohibit the enforcement of any federal ban or regulation of firearms, ammunition, magazines and ammunition components.



Gianforte told "Spicer & Co." that "The Second Amendment says, our right to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed; sounds like an infringement to me. What President Biden doesn't understand is the Second Amendment has nothing to do with hunting," referencing a joke Biden made during his first congressional address about the need for deer to wear Kevlar vests.

"Our Founding Fathers put it in the Constitution," Gianforte continued, "so that we can defend our persons, our families, and our private property. And it's not up to the government what restrictions should be in place."

On April 7, the White House released a statement calling for restricting firearms. "President Biden is reiterating his call for Congress to pass legislation to reduce gun violence. Last month, a bipartisan coalition in the House passed two bills to close loopholes in the gun background check system."

Gun ownership is a treasured part of Montana, Gianforte said, "and our nation's heritage. And unfortunately, the Biden administration does not understand that. And if they decide that they're going to attempt to take away our Second Amendment, we have given air cover for our ... law enforcement; they do not have to enforce unconstitutional restrictions on our Second Amendment."

Gianfote then spoke about how Montana recently acquired one new congressional seat. "Prior to being sworn in as governor of Montana, I served in the U.S. House for three and a half years. I was the lone voice for Montana there. We're now gonna have two voices in Congress. We've had two seats in the past, but we're thrilled to get this representation."

Former President Donald Trump official Ryan Zinke has filed paperwork to run as the state's second representative for Montana, according to the The Associated Press. The term for the second seat will begin in 2023.

