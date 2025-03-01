Rep. Steube to Newsmax: House Bill Protects Entitlements

Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., assured voters on Newsmax Saturday that the recently passed House bill does not include cuts to Social Security, Medicare, or Medicaid, despite contrary claims from Democrats.

House Republicans passed a budget resolution Tuesday, marking the first step toward advancing former President Donald Trump's economic and national security agenda.

Steube, a member of the House Ways and Means Committee, appeared on "Wake Up America Weekend" and praised the resolution's passage, emphasizing party unity.

"Well, it's great. I mean, the Republicans have to be united to deliver on President Trump's priorities," Steube said.

'There was a handful of members that were strong noes and were absolutely not going to vote for it for a variety of reasons. Obviously, the president had some conversations with them, was able to convince them that this is what we need to do, this is what we delivered to the American people, this is what we campaigned on, this is what we have to get done and was able to switch those votes and get it done."

Steube expressed confidence that Trump supports the House bill as it moves to the Senate, where modifications may occur before potential approval.

Steube dismissed claims that Social Security and Medicaid could face spending cuts.

"Yeah, the Democrats love to fearmonger about Social Security and Medicare and Medicaid despite the fact that nothing in there is cutting any of those programs. The president has said repeatedly we're not cutting it.

"Republicans in the House have said repeatedly we're not cutting it. The bill is not going to cut Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid," he said.

“There are areas where there's fraud in some of these programs. I think there was $20 billion or $40 billion of fraud in the Social Security program, probably more than that every year.

"So we will look to those areas ... to try to make sure we're not paying people that have been dead for 20 years. But the programs themselves will absolutely not be cut."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com