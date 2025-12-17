Rep. Steube to Newsmax: House GOP Defections Won't Save ACA Subsidies

An effort by several House Republicans to join Democrats in extending Obamacare subsidies would cost taxpayers billions while failing to fix what he said is a broken health care system, Rep. Greg Steube warned on Newsmax on Wednesday.

"What's interesting is those members that were here two years ago when we voted against the COVID-era extension to these Obamacare tax credits, and they all voted no," the Florida Republican said on Newsmax's "National Report."

"And suddenly, two years later, the Democrats make this an issue," he said.

Earlier Wednesday, GOP Reps. Brian Fitzpatrick, Rob Bresnahan, and Ryan Mackenzie of Pennsylvania joined with Rep. Mike Lawler of New York in signing a discharge petition, allowing it to reach the 218 signatures needed to force a vote on extending the ACA subsidies on the House floor.

All four of the Republican lawmakers represent competitive or swing districts.

Steube said Democrats created the problems they now claim to be addressing through the Affordable Care Act, which Republicans have long criticized as costly and ineffective.

"They created government health care through the Obamacare Act that we all Republicans said was horrible for the American people," he said.

"The Democrats started the fire and are coming with the fire extinguishers and saying, 'Oh, we created Obamacare. But health care is a disaster,'" Steube added.

The Florida lawmaker said extending the subsidies would come at a steep price while benefiting only a small portion of Americans.

"Only 7% of the population in the United States are even on the ACA tax credits," Steube said. "Why are we going to make all these huge changes that would increase the taxpayer rolls on a program that doesn't work?"

He pointed to rising costs as evidence that the policy has failed.

"The healthcare subsidies and the premiums have increased by 55% since that period of time," Steube said. "So obviously Obamacare doesn't work. Why would we extend that?"

Steube said the discharge petition could allow the measure to pass the House but stressed it faces resistance in the Senate.

"The bill may pass the House when it comes up for a vote because of the discharge," he said. "But it's not going to pass the Senate right now."

Addressing why the four Republicans broke with their party, Steube said frustration with House leadership played a key role.

"They're frustrated with the speaker because they were trying to work on something the last couple of weeks to bring some type of ACA renewal before the chamber for a vote," he said.

Steube said conservatives opposed that approach and favored reforms rather than a blanket extension.

"What they originally wanted was a one-year extension," he said, adding that proposals included reforms to income levels and safeguards against fraud.

"But now all of a sudden, because they're upset with the speaker, they're going to side with Democrats and extend it for three years with no reforms whatsoever," he added.

Steube acknowledged that lawmakers in swing districts may see political pressure to support the extension, but said the numbers do not justify the move.

"Only 7% of the American people are on Obamacare," he said. "Why would you give up this one-year reform that you were wanting to join with the Democrats, to extend it for three years without any reforms?"

