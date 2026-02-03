Rep. Steube to Newsmax: Do Away With the Filibuster

Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Tuesday that the frustration associated with passing legislation through Congress has hit a high point.

On "Bianca Across the Nation," Steube said it's time "to do away with the filibuster."

He said the issue again moved to the forefront as House members work on appropriations bills while trying to get the Senate to approve the SAVE Act, ensuring voter identification requirements in future elections.

"I voted against the different appropriations bills that are put together in this. One of the things that [representatives] were attempting to do is to try to hold hostage the rule and say that there needs to be a vote on the SAVE Act in the Senate."

Steube said it looks like Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., has backed away from earlier indications he would dump the filibuster.

"At first, Thune said he was going to do that, but [there's] reporting now saying he's not going to do away with the filibuster," Steube said.

The Senate filibuster rule allows a minority of senators to delay or block most legislation by preventing a final vote unless 60 senators agree to end debate, a process known as cloture.

It is not in the Constitution and exists as a Senate rule that gives the minority leverage by requiring a supermajority for most bills to advance.

Steube said something needs to change.

"I've been calling on Thune since the first government shutdown to do away with the filibuster. It is incredible to me that the Republicans have the House, the Senate, and the White House," he said.

"The American people have given us an edict to go and do conservative policy, and you have Thune ... forced to go and talk to [Senate Minority Leader] Chuck Schumer to get anything passed because of the filibuster in place," Steube continued.

"That's not what the American people want."

"Chuck Schumer shouldn't decide what's happening in American politics right now," he said, "because the Democrats are in the minority in the Senate."

Steube added: "It's very frustrating for conservatives. Something as simple as the SAVE Act that simply says that you have to be a citizen of our country to vote in our elections, and you have to show identification in order to do that, can't even get a vote in the Senate because of the filibuster rule."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com