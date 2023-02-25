Rep. Steube to Newsmax: Biden WH 'Doesn't Care' About East Palestine

The Biden administration — in particular, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg — is showing with its reaction to the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, that it cares more about other countries than it does about putting America first, Rep. Greg Steube said on Newsmax Saturday.

"You can tell from his body language that you just showed that he doesn't care, that somebody told him that he had to go," the Florida Republican told Newsmax's "Saturday Report" host Rita Cosby. "Somebody told him he had to go. And he's just punching that little box and saying, 'OK, I'm going to show up; but I clearly don't care about being here.'"

Buttigieg's appearance on Thursday, one day after former President Donald Trump visited the site of the Feb. 3 derailment site, is further proof that "it's clear that this administration doesn't care about the people of Ohio."

"They care more about the people in Ukraine," he said. "They care more about the Chinese Communist Party ... Trump brought actual supplies and aid and things that the people in the community needed. And FEMA [the Federal Emergency Management Agency] to this day — despite members of Congress asking them to get engaged here — is refusing to respond to the needs of that community."

If it were a "Democratic stronghold" like New York or California, the administration "would have been there the next day; and they would have been pledging millions and hundreds of millions of dollars," said Steube. "But because this is a Republican area in a Republican state, they could care less about what's going on there; because, ultimately, they don't care about the majority of Americans. And they care more about their leftist progressive ideology than they do about the American people."

Steube also on Saturday responded to a new ABC News interview with President Joe Biden, in which he said he was not sure whether Chinese President Xi Jinping was aware of the spy balloon that earlier this month was shot down after flying across the United States.

"President Biden's completely corrupted and compromised by the Chinese Communist Party," said Steube. "They have given hundreds of millions of dollars to his family. Members of this president allowed a Chinese spy balloon for eight days to traverse the entire continental United States. It went over nuclear sites. It went over two bomber sites. And they did absolutely nothing about it until the Americans started standing up, saying, 'Why aren't you doing anything about this?'"

The balloon was shot down over the Atlantic Ocean, but only "after they had collected all the intelligence and satellite images and everything that they needed," he added. "You have a corrupt and compromised president ... whose family members have been paid. And he got his 10%, according to some testimony of some witnesses. And they're not going to react strongly to the Chinese Communist Party because of it."

