Rep. Steube to Newsmax: Will Not Support Continuing Resolution

Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Thursday that he "will not support a continuing resolution" as Republicans struggle to achieve a unified front in their battle to pass a spending bill.

Earlier Thursday, House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., pulled a funding bill that had attached an election integrity measure designed to keep noncitizens from voting in federal elections. While Steube noted that the SAVE Act has already passed the House, he told Newsmax that he has "never voted for a continuing resolution."

"Why do we want to continue the same funding levels that [former Speaker] Nancy Pelosi and [Senate Majority Leader] Chuck Schumer put in place during the COVID time? We're now at $36 trillion in debt. We're running a $2.5 trillion deficit every single year. And when I got elected, I told the people in my district that Washington has a spending problem. We need to rein it in. And we haven't cut a dime," Steube said on "Newsline."

Steube was not optimistic about the bill's passage and anticipated more of the same from his congressional colleagues.

"I think what will end up happening is the same thing that happened the last three times is you're going to end up getting a clean CR shoved at us from the Senate because we refuse to stand on principle and refuse to lead because half of my conference is deathly afraid of shutting down the government," he said. "So, we'll get jammed by the Senate again."

Steube also was asked for his thoughts on Tuesday night's debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump. Steube said that "clearly the moderators were jaded against Trump" and did not press Harris on the harms of unfettered illegal immigration.

"I had a constituent in my district that was raped by an illegal immigrant," Steube said. "So even in southwest Florida, you're seeing the impacts of illegals in our country, and you're seeing it in places like Ohio and small towns and all over the country.

"Twelves million illegals have come into our country. Over 384 known terrorists. To compare that under Trump's administration, there was only 11 known terrorists that were apprehended at the border."

