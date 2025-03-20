Rep. Murphy to Newsmax: Education Is Best Done at Local Level

Rep. Greg Murphy, R-N.C., told Newsmax on Thursday he supports President Donald Trump's decision to significantly scale back the Department of Education.

"This is what the president campaigned on," Murphy said on Newsmax's "National Report." "We have poured so much money into a program that is obviously not working. I think education is best done locally. People in their cities, their towns, their counties, and their states know best how to educate their children. That's where really the effort needs to go."

Murphy said he believes the real decline of American education goes back to the loss of the nuclear family.

"Education is best done in the home," Murphy said. "It's an environment that is instructive to learning. The fact is you have a federal government, a bureaucratic government that has pushed a bunch of regulations that have actually made things worse. This is what President Trump is getting at."

The North Carolina congressman praised Trump for rolling back the bureaucracy that has plagued the federal government for decades, he said.

"Honing things back down to the states, giving them the power, which is what we're supposed to do, is going to be critical," Murphy said. "[Former President] Jimmy Carter put this department in order, and it's blown out of proportion. It's grown out of proportion of what really is happening. It's not giving us the results that we need. Let's return it back to the places that really know how to educate their students best."

