Gordon Chang to Newsmax: US Must Send Strong Message to China

Many believe China could be enticed to invade Taiwan because of the Biden administration's foreign policy weakness displayed in Afghanistan, Ukraine, and the Middle East.

In fact, during a meeting in San Francisco in November, Chinese President Xi Jinping reportedly told President Joe Biden that China will reunify Taiwan with the Chinese mainland, and Xi reportedly said during a recent speech "the complete reunification of our motherland" will "surely" happen.

Author and China analyst Gordon Chang told Newsmax on Thursday there are ways the U.S. can send messages of strength to convince China an invasion of Taiwan would not be in its best interests.

A good start would be to target Iranian-backed proxies in the Middle East — China has developed a cozy relationship with Iran in the past year — such as the Houthi rebels in Yemen who have been firing rockets and sending drones targeting U.S. vessels in the Red Sea.

"There is that cascading effect that began with the catastrophic withdrawal from Afghanistan, spread to Ukraine, North Africa, Gaza, and the way to stop it is to take one of those proxies and make them pay the ultimate cost," Chang told "Eric Bolling The Balance" and guest host Joe Pinion.

"And we can do this. We know where the Houthi bases are that are attacking Red Sea shipping. But we're not doing anything about it."

Chang said the U.S. has ways to hurt China without direct military action against Beijing, provided the Biden administration is willing to commit.

"We can make China hurt in a number of different ways because the Chinese economy is in the sewer," Chang said. "They are extremely vulnerable right now. They need the U.S. market. We can cut that off as President [Donald] Trump started to do.

"If we do that, then we have the makings of a solution that do not involve the use of force and [God-willing] we are able to get out of this without another war."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com