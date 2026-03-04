Gordon Chang to Newsmax: Hope Trump Doesn't Go to China This Month

China expert Gordon Chang told Newsmax on Wednesday that President Donald Trump should reconsider a planned trip to Beijing later this month.

He warned that China has effectively aligned against the United States and is tied to attacks that have already killed American service members in Iran.

On "Finnerty," Chang said while he has "concerns about anyone going to China," the stakes are especially high now following recent U.S. casualties in the Middle East.

"We've got a situation where we've just lost six service members," Chang said. "They were hit by a drone, that drone 99.9999% had Chinese components in it, especially the semiconductors."

Chang argued that beyond strategic concerns, the issue also carries a moral dimension.

"Forget about the strategic aspects, just the moral aspects of President Trump should not be going to a combatant on the other side of this that has killed Americans," he said. "So I hope that he doesn't go."

Host Rob Finnerty raised the prospect that Trump might still travel to Beijing later this month amid heightened tensions, including oil shipments and geopolitical maneuvering involving China and Iran.

Chang acknowledged that while there may be practical reasons for the visit, the deaths of U.S. troops should weigh heavily on the decision.

"I can understand there are a lot of practical reasons to go, but this is a question of American lives that have been lost because the Chinese wanted those people killed," he said.

Chang has repeatedly warned that tensions between Washington and Beijing are intensifying and that the United States must be prepared for confrontation if Chinese aggression continues.

