Gordon Chang to Newsmax: US Leaders Haven't Thwarted Chinese Spies

U.S. leaders have had the means to stop China from spying on us, but have chosen not to, China expert and author Gordon Chang told Newsmax Friday.

During an appearance on "American Agenda," Chang discussed a recent House Homeland Security Committee report that found dozens of espionage cases connected to the Chinese Communist Party have occurred since President Joe Biden took office.

Chang said, "Yeah, the Communist Party has seen an opportunity with the Biden administration. But we've got to remember that Chinese consular officials and Ministry of State Security agents, for about a couple of decades, have been operating on our soil, committing crimes, and violating our sovereignty. And our political leaders have known about this. They've had the means to stop it. And for various reasons, have chosen not to do so."

He added, "So this is a problem about China, but it's also a problem of our American political system. And we've really got to go after it at both ends, not only in China, but also in Washington."

Chang also said China's economy is likely doing worse than Beijing is reporting.

"The National Bureau of Statistics reported 4.6% GDP [gross domestic product] growth in Q3 [the third quarter]. That number should have been about zero. It could have even been negative.

"So clearly Beijing is exaggerating. What they're showing is a trend. They do not want the world to know how bad things are. But these numbers are not consistent with what else we know about the Chinese economy.

"So clearly Beijing, again, is exaggerating GDP growth because they cannot admit what's going on. And that's the Chinese economy is failing."

