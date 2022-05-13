Dr. Oz: I'm the 'America First' Senate Candidate Who Can Win in November

Dr. Mehmet Oz doesn't have the requisite patience to play the waiting game with the upcoming Pennsylvania GOP primary for the vacant U.S. Senate seat.

Despite posting across-the-board leads with Republican/Senate tracking polls, Oz is more comfortable going on offense and staying on the offensive right until precincts close Tuesday night.

On Friday's "Spicer & Co.," Oz didn't hold back in his critique of candidate Kathy Barnette, who could be his toughest challenger in the GOP primary.

Regarding Barnette's vague answers about her professional past and military record, Oz told Newsmax co-hosts Sean Spicer and Jenn Pellegrino that "every time Kathy answers a question, it leads to more questions. The entire history is crumbling down."

Oz was also unsettled by some Barnette tweets from the past, praising former President Barack Obama while also questioning the legacy of George Washington, the United States' first president.

"Every time questions get asked [of Barnette], we get misdirected in different directions," said Oz, who's been candid about his dual citizenship with the U.S. and Turkey (his parents' native homeland).

Oz said in March that if he wins a Senate seat in November, he will drop his Turkish citizenship.

Pennsylvanians might have harbored similar skepticism about Oz, regarding his early Senate candidacy.

As a former heart physician turned syndicated TV celebrity, there are easily accessible YouTube clips of Oz taking occasional stances against certain core-conservative issues.

But from Oz's perspective, the everyday person in him — not necessarily the TV star — has always maintained a commitment to conservative values.

"I'm the America First candidate [former President Donald Trump has] endorsed. I'm the best [candidate] to beat [Democrat' John Fetterman [in November], who's basically a tall Bernie Sanders.

"I'm pro-life. Pro-Second Amendment. Pro-energy. And I know, for sure, that I'll do what President Trump promised I would do ... which is to be smart, tough and never let you down.

"When [Pennsylvania voters] go to bed at night, you can rest assured that I'll do what's best for you."

The Trump endorsement has been crucial to Oz's campaign. Despite having a prior relationship with the nation's 45th president, Oz admits to working very hard to garner Trump's approval in advance of his Senate run.

"President Trump has said (about Kathy Barnette), 'There are many things that cannot be explained, or vetted.' We know very little about her past. She's not being transparent, and most importantly, she cannot win in November," says Oz, who obtained M.D. and MBA degrees from the University of Pennsylvania in the mid-1980s.

Oz understands the power of a Trump endorsement. Conversely, he also knows a number of big-dollar donors will pay any amount to see Trump fail this November and potentially two years from now (presidential race).

"There has been $35 million worth of campaign ads against me, and I'm still in the lead," gushes Oz, who believes the Never Trump ads are coming from Wall Street personnel. "It's not Pennsylvanians trying to attack me."

The negative ads might also be coming from pro-abortion groups, warns Oz.

"I'm pro-life ... I would never want a child's heart — or body — to be harmed, at birth or at nine months earlier."

