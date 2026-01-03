Giuliani to Newsmax: Maduro's Capture Could Mean 'Massive Seizures'

Former New York Mayor and federal prosecutor Rudy Giuliani told Newsmax the federal indictments against former Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro could lead to massive financial and property seizures.

Giuliani told Saturday Report that federal prosecutors specifically used racketeering charges against Maduro due to his involvement in drug trafficking. "The real value of a racketeering charge is that you can seize the business and take it away from them."

He said it could mean the government confiscating illicit money and drug infrastructure in Venezuela and wherever the operation was doing business. "So, assuming a conviction on some, if not all of the charges, we would stand to seize billions and billions of dollars in ill-gotten gains, which then could be used for our benefit, for the benefit of the people of Venezuela, and to destroy this animal."

"The criminal penalties are significant," he said. Giuliani explained that now that Maduro is in the custody of the government, prosecutors working on the case will be making some adjustments to their case files. "I suspect it will now be refined for trial and focus in on the defendants that are going to be the focus of the trial."

Giuliani said Maduro’s crime network has had a terrible effect on America. "He's been enormously damaging to the United States. Drugs, massive numbers, Tren de Aragua, helping Iran constantly, and giving aid and assistance to China and Russia."

He also criticized the administration of former President Joe Biden for sitting idly by and doing nothing to combat the growth of Maduro’s crime network.

Now with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office, Giuliani said he is pleased to see the change. "So, this is an unbelievably great day for the people of Venezuela and for the people of America."

Giuliani said it is too early to sort out a potential punishment for Maduro if he is convicted. But the terrorism charges he faces, along with racketeering, bring the potential of the death penalty or a life sentence.

President Trump made the surprise announcement overnight about Maduro’s capture as he ordered special operations military units to pull Maduro from his compound in Venezuela and detain his wife in the process.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said other criminally active third-world leaders should take note that Trump is changing the world.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com