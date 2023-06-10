Giuliani to Newsmax: Bidens Likely Committed 10-12 Felonies

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani told Newsmax Saturday that the recent document released to the House Oversight Committee shows President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, likely committed "maybe 10-12 different major felonies" in overseas business dealings while he was the vice president.

"How can you tell us with a straight face that we have equal application of the law when Hunter Biden is running around free and there's evidence sitting with the FBI that would easily convict him and his father of maybe 10-12 different major felonies," Giuliani said during "The Count" Saturday. "The document they are talking about, the $10 million bribe from [Burisma owner] Mykola Zlochevsky is only the tip of the iceberg."

The New York Post reported that Zlochevsky allegedly told an FBI informant that he paid $5 million each to the then-vice president and his son for disrupting a criminal investigation into the energy company he owned. At the time, Hunter Biden had a paying seat on Burisma's board.

According to the report, committee members Reps. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., and Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., both read the allegations of Zlochevsky's admission in a document shown to the committee by the agency earlier this week.

"There [were] two separate transactions: one that went to Joe Biden for $5 million, one that went to Hunter Biden for $5 million," Luna said in the report. "There's no doubt in my mind that Joe Biden is guilty of bribery."

Greene said in the report that the payments were for Joe Biden having Ukrainian prosecutor Viktor Shokin fired in 2016 while he served as former President Barack Obama's vice president.

The Post reported that Joe Biden bragged on video about leveraging $1 billion in U.S. loans to Ukraine to force the firing.

Giuliani said that the document came to light because an FBI agent went out to corroborate information Giuliani gave the agency about the Biden family's dealings with foreign entities.

"They fixed the 2020 election by suppressing the [Hunter Biden laptop] hard drive," he said. "The hard drive is an encyclopedia of crimes committed by Joe Biden and his family for 30 years. It's described in detail by Hunter. That was suppressed by the vast majority of the American establishment and newspapers. That alone makes the election of 2020 [a] fraudulent election."

Giuliani said that while Joe Biden and his family are given a pass, the Department of Justice is coming down on former President Donald Trump with a criminal indictment for what should be a civil matter.

"Five years ago, 10 years ago, I would have said something like this cannot happen to my country," he said. "This is the kind of thing that happened in communist countries ... not in the United States of America."

