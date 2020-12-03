Video Alleged to Show Ga. Ballots Counted After Poll Watchers Were Ousted

Video footage presented by attorneys for the Trump campaign is alleged to show Georgia's Fulton County poll workers counting ballots without monitors present, attorney Jacki Pick said Thursday on Newsmax TV.

A private security firm inside Atlanta's State Farm Arena provided the surveillance video to Trump campaign lawyers at 1 a.m. ET on Thursday, Pick told Thursday's "Stinchfield."

"We just got it at 1 a.m., a big team watched it, and we were shocked at what we saw," Pick, a volunteer attorney in Georgia who presented the evidence to the state Senate earlier Thursday, told host Grant Stinchfield.

The video confirms what the campaign's witnesses have sworn to in affidavits, Pick contended.

"Yes, people were sent home, told to stop working, stop counting, but some people stayed behind: Sure enough, just as our poll watchers – well, our monitors – had said," Pick said, saying the video shows suitcases being pulled from under a table covered by a black cloth -- purportedly holding thousands of ballots.

The Epoch Times tweeted the full surveillance video Thursday afternoon:

"WATCH: Footage of State Farm Arena in #Atlanta shows that after poll monitors and media were told counting was done, four workers stayed behind to count #ballots, at times pulling out suitcases containing ballots from underneath desks. Watch full video: https://youtube.com/watch?v=keANzinHWUA"

In presenting the evidence to the Georgia state Senate, Pick rejected an official's claim that allegations of no poll monitor being present has been debunked, saying the video was just received Thursday and could not have already been debunked.

"Obviously, that's not true," Pick continued. "Whoever said that – I believe it was the Secretary of State [Brad Raffensperger] clearly wasn't present: Check. Or hasn't seen this video: Check.

"So, who do you believe? The secretary of state or the video?"

Trump tweeted about the evidence, too, even as it was conspicuously slapped with an unsubstantiated Twitter "disputed" tag:

"Wow! Blockbuster testimony taking place right now in Georgia. Ballot stuffing by Dems when Republicans were forced to leave the large counting room. Plenty more coming, but this alone leads to an easy win of the State!"

Trump added hours later:

"People in Georgia got caught cold bringing in massive numbers of ballots and putting them in “voting” machines. Great job @BrianKempGA!"

Pick said the next step in the gathering of evidence is to subpoena the election counting logs during that time frame.

Pick said the evidence shown in the video contains more than enough votes being counted without a monitor to surpass the margin of victory for Biden. She added that a number of other voter fraud allegations are in the 64-page complaint being presented in Georgia.

"The president has more than one way to meet his burden to contest the election," Pick said. "But certainly this evidence we have now in this video is quite strong to cast doubt. Because no matter what those ballots said, he does not have to show how they voted or would have voted had they not been questionable.​

"It doesn't matter. They broke Georgia law here by not permitting our Republican poll watchers and press to be present. That's required by statute."

The poll counters in the video might face scrutiny, but Pick said the legal team's priority is to show the unlawful counting of votes in the presidential election first.

"The plot will likely thicken," Pick concluded.

A spokesperson for Fulton County said to Epoch, "Any credible report of such activity will be investigated and addressed as provided by Georgia law."