Birnbaum to Newsmax: Hamas Attack Has Unified Israel Politically

Former chief of staff to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, George Birnbaum, told Newsmax on Monday that last week's terrorist attacks by Hamas that killed some 1,300 Israelis and others has "unified" the nation politically.

"It just shows that there is unity among the Israeli people," Birnbaum said during "National Report" Monday. "At a time like this, at a time where we've seen the most horrific and barbaric attacks on the Jewish people since the Holocaust, that politicians are various ideologies, and various parties are going to put all those differences aside, unite together, and focus on one thing, and that is eliminating these barbarians from the face of the Earth."

The Associated Press reported Oct. 11 that Netanyahu and political rival Benny Gantz, a senior opposition leader, formed a combined to form a "wartime cabinet" to prosecute retaliation against Hamas for the unprovoked attacks on Israel Oct. 7.

According to the report, the move to bury the political hatchets, at least temporarily, comes as Israel prepares a ground offensive in Gaza to eliminate Hamas as Netanyahu said in a televised address, until "every Hamas member is a dead man."

Birnbaum said that knowing Netanyahu as he does, the Prime Minister is "completely laser focused on the mission at hand, which is saving the estimated 199 Israeli and other hostages seized in the attacks.

"He is not worrying about the political consequences of what will happen right now. He's not worried about the [international war crimes] commissions that may come after this is over," Birnbaum said. "He is completely focused on one, trying to make sure that as many Jewish lives that are still in captivity and in in Gaza are returned, that as many Jewish lives that are in Israel can be protected, that Hamas is eradicated from the face of the Earth, and doing all of that while trying his best to mitigate the civilian and collateral damage that will occur within the Gaza Strip over the next days and weeks."

Birnbaum said that there will be plenty of time once the war is over to figure out how Hamas was able to launch such a devastating attack within Israel without Israeli intelligence having some warning.

He also said a planned visit by President Joe Biden to Israel amid the conflict "would mean a lot" to the allied nation.

"I think it's always important to show the solidarity between the United States and the State of Israel," he said. "Certainly, a presidential visit during a time of war like this would mean a lot. It would mean a lot to the people of Israel."

