Rep. Kiley to Newsmax: Newsom Aims to Oust GOP From Calif.

Rep. Kevin Kiley, R-Calif., on Wednesday accused California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Newsmax of attempting to eliminate Republican representation in Congress by undermining California's independent redistricting process for his own political gain.

Kiley said that Newsom, a Democrat, is working to strip California Republicans of their already limited representation in Congress, claiming that the governor is pushing to abolish the state's voter-approved redistricting commission in a calculated bid for national attention.

On "Rob Schmitt Tonight," Kiley criticized Newsom following reports that the governor intends to redraw California's congressional map if Texas Republicans approve their own new lines.

"Well, I mean, Gavin Newsom is just doing whatever he thinks he needs to do in order to put himself in the spotlight and prepare himself to run for president in 2028," Kiley said. "And it doesn't matter that he's trying to overturn the will of our voters, throw out our independent redistricting commission, and reduce Republican seats in Congress in California to three out of 52."

California has nine Republicans in its 52-seat congressional delegation, though the GOP has received more than 40% of the statewide vote in recent elections. Kiley said that already represents "vast underrepresentation," and warned that Newsom's plan would effectively lock Republicans from California out of federal power.

"He wants to reduce our number of seats from nine to three, make California even more of a one-party state," Kiley said.

Redistricting in California is handled by an independent commission of citizens established by voters in a 2008 ballot initiative to remove partisan politics from the process. Kiley said Newsom's effort would override that system and silence voters' intent.

"This is the result we've gotten from our independent commission," Kiley said. "Redistricting is not done by the Legislature in California. It's done by the Citizens Commission, and it's given us fewer than 20% of the seats — nine out of 52. But for Newsom, that's not enough."

According to Kiley, Newsom is seeking to "strip the power away from the independent commission, abolish the commission, overturn the will of voters who voted to establish this commission — all for the purpose of reducing our number of seats."

Those with direct knowledge of Newsom's plans said the governor is considering the move in response to Republican-led redistricting efforts in Texas. Kiley warned that the consequences of such a political maneuver would be long-lasting.

"If you look at what has happened to California, that's not going to be a good thing," he said.

