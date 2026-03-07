Fred Fleitz to Newsmax: Iran Attacks on Gulf States a Disaster for Tehran

Fred Fleitz, vice chair of the America First Policy Institute Center for American Security, told Newsmax on Saturday that Iran's decision to launch attacks on its neighbors in the Persian Gulf is already backfiring on the Arab state.

Iran's president Masoud Pezeshkian apologized Saturday to the region as its missiles and drones flew toward Gulf Arab states.

"This decision by Iran to attack all these regional states who are not involved in the conflict is turning out to be a disaster," Fleitz said on "Wake Up America." "It's bringing them into the conflict on America's side."

"It has led the banks in Dubai, which basically are Iran's bankers, to freeze billions of dollars in assets," Fleitz added. "What I think is fascinating is that it appears that pedestrian and other Iranian leaders don't have control over the Revolutionary Guard because they answer directly to [Ayatollah Ali] Khamenei."

"Now we have the Iranian president realizing the consequences of these attacks on every state in the region are making Iran's situation considerably worse," Fleitz continued. So I don't know how the Iranian president can get control of the IRGC but it seems to be there seem to be some major divisions within the Iranian government."

Fleitz said Iran also miscalculated in expecting Russia and China to help it.

"They thought there was some type of new axis with the North Koreans, Chinese, China, and Russia," Fleitz said. "But it looks like Russia and China will only help Iran so far."

"It wouldn't surprise me if the Russians are providing intelligence to Iran. I think Russia and China have provided heavy support for Iran's missile and drone programs, which is why they have advanced so far technologically over the last few years," Fleitz added.

"I don't know how Iran will use this intelligence that they're getting from Russia because they've lost their missiles, they've lost their missile radars," Fleitz continued.

"It will be hard for them to target American ships when they don't have the missiles and drones capable of hitting them. It's a bad development, and I hope President [Donald] Trump leans on President [Vladimir] Putin to stop this. But I don't think it's going to make a big difference in the war."

