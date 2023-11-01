×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: fred fleitz | egypt | gaza | hamas | israel

Fred Fleitz to Newsmax: Egypt Wary of Terrorists Among Evacuees

By    |   Wednesday, 01 November 2023 01:50 PM EDT

Egypt isn't welcoming the Palestinian refugees fleeing from the fighting in northern Gaza because it doesn't want terrorists to infiltrate the country, Fred Fleitz, vice chair for the America First Policy Institute, said Wednesday on Newsmax.

"Egypt is reluctant to let in refugees that would destabilize [it] so they're trying to find a way for humanitarian reasons to let a certain number of refugees, a certain number of foreign nationals in," Fleitz said on Newsmax's "National Report."

Fleitz said Hamas, the Palestinian terrorists who attacked Israel, was aligned with the Muslim Brotherhood, which the current government of Egypt, under President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, overthrew.

"In terms of these refugees moving into Egypt, possibly permanently, the Egyptian government is not interested in that," Fleitz said. 

Fleitz's comments came after the first group of injured people from Gaza crossed into Egypt after a deal between Egypt, Israel, and Hamas and mediated by Qatar that allows some foreigners and critically wounded evacuees to leave Gaza.

Their evacuation followed an Israeli strike Tuesday that killed about 50 people in a refugee camp. 

Fleitz also discussed Israel's ground offensive against Hamas, pointing out that the military is moving slowly because it knows the militants were prepared for a massive ground invasion after the attacks on Oct. 7. 

Fleitz said there are already tank traps, booby traps, snipers, and "then there's all these underground tunnels."

But Israel has known about the tunnels for a long time "and they've been preparing technology to take them on," said Fleitz. "They're using bunker bombs. They're looking for the electricity sources that run the air pumps. They're looking for large, diesel-generated power sources and the fuel which is necessary to light these tunnels and run the electronics in them."

The tunnels, he added, "are a real security problem, but I'll tell you that Israel has been addressing this problem for quite some time."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!  

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Sandy Fitzgerald | editorial.fitzgerald@newsmax.com

Sandy Fitzgerald has more than three decades in journalism and serves as a general assignment writer for Newsmax covering news, media, and politics. 

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Egypt isn't welcoming the Palestinian refugees fleeing from the fighting in northern Gaza because it doesn't want terrorists to infiltrate the country, Fred Fleitz, vice chair for the America First Policy Institute, said Wednesday on Newsmax.
fred fleitz, egypt, gaza, hamas, israel
363
2023-50-01
Wednesday, 01 November 2023 01:50 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved