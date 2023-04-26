×
Tags: fox news | tucker carlson | editorial dispute

Jedediah Bila to Newsmax: Carlson's Firing Likely Editorial Dispute

Wednesday, 26 April 2023 10:09 PM EDT

Former "Fox & Friends" host Jedediah Bila speculated to Newsmax that Tucker Carlson's departure from the conservative news network was due to editorial oversight.

Bila told "Eric Bolling The Balance" that her "guess is that he probably was having some editorial concerns for a long time. He was probably butting heads with the powers that be over there. And the one thing about Tucker is that he's interested in truth-telling, you know. He's going to dig. And he doesn't care who he offends politically. He wants to get to the truth — to the heart of the matter. And he's not afraid to talk about whether it was, you know, the COVID-mania that was happening or whether it's Ukraine. He'll hold Democrats accountable. He'll hold Republicans accountable. He's not an establishment guy."

Bila went on to say that what people appreciate today are "free thinkers ... So I think that probably wasn't happening. And I'm sure that's not the first time that Tucker butt heads over at Fox News over editorial content.

"But the bottom line is, if these news organizations — any of them — want to survive in the modern age, they're going to have to realize that, you know, people aren't looking for establishment politicians anymore. And they're not looking for establishment voices. They are looking for people who understand what people around this country want to hear about —  who want to get to the truth, who want to speak for them."

Former "Fox & Friends" host Jedediah Bila speculated to Newsmax that Tucker Carlson's departure from the conservative news network was due to editorial oversight.
Wednesday, 26 April 2023 10:09 PM
