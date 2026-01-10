Fred Fleitz to Newsmax: Denmark 'In Denial' Over Greenland

Former CIA analyst and National Security Council chief of staff Fred Fleitz told Newsmax Saturday that President Donald Trump’s interest in acquiring Greenland highlights what he described as Denmark’s failure to adequately defend or support the strategically important territory.

Speaking on Newsmax's "The Count," Fleitz said he recently met with both Greenland’s ambassador to the United States and Denmark’s ambassador and said Danish officials are refusing to confront reality.

"I think they’re in denial," Fleitz said. "Trump’s position is that the current situation, Denmark, isn’t capable of defending, developing, or supporting the people of Greenland. It is an unsustainable situation, and Trump is simply stating the obvious."

Fleitz said Trump has sought to negotiate with Denmark over Greenland but has repeatedly been turned away.

"He’s wanted to negotiate with the Danish government and they’ve refused," Fleitz said. "They haven’t only just refused. When we’ve tried to send Americans to talk to the people of Greenland, the Danish government has tried to sabotage it."

Fleitz pointed to an earlier attempt by Vice President JD Vance to travel to Greenland as an example.

"Remember when Vance tried to go there to attend a sled dog race and the Danish government sabotaged it?" Fleitz said. "They don’t want us to talk to the Greenlandic people. They’re worried they might say yes."

Fleitz also addressed unrest in Iran and the possibility of U.S. military action, saying Iran does not currently possess nuclear weapons and warning of the regime’s capabilities.

"They don’t have nuclear weapons yet, thanks to President Trump," Fleitz said. "We don’t want to get into an endless war, but we do want to stand with people who are fighting for the freedom of a state that is an enemy of ours."

Fleitz said Iran’s leadership remains dangerous and unpredictable.

"This is a regime capable of killing millions," he said. "This is a state that may have chemical weapons, biological weapons. It has lots of short-range missiles. If it chooses to, this massacre could get a lot worse."

He said pressure on Iran’s government could create an opening for change but cautioned that the situation remains uncertain.

"I don’t know what’s going to happen here," Fleitz said. "I hope this works out, but this is no way over yet."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com