Rep. Fine to Newsmax: Democrats Imply Blacks Are Helpless

Rep. Randy Fine, R-Fla., appeared Saturday on Newsmax's "The Count," blasting Senate Democrats and accusing them of hypocrisy and racism over their opposition to voter ID requirements and the SAVE Act.

Asked about Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Democrats labeling the legislation "Jim Crow 2.0," Fine argued the rhetoric is insulting to minorities.

"Well I think they’re the racists," Fine said. "To make the claim that black people and minorities don’t have the capability to go and get a photo ID implies that they’re helpless."

He added, "If I was a minority, I’d be outraged at the claim that I didn’t have the ability to go and get a photo ID."

Fine said voter ID is already a routine part of daily life and suggested Democrats oppose it for political reasons.

"Look, everyone has them. You have to have them for every aspect of your lives," Fine said. "The only reason to oppose people having to show a photo ID is because you want to create the conditions where people can cheat."

He added that the issue affects everyone. "That, by the way, is bad for everyone, including the minorities that Schumer claims to care about," he said.

Fine also criticized what he described as a long-standing liberal attitude toward minority communities.

"Liberals have been like this a long time," he said. "They used to call them limousine liberals, people who sort of live in this ivory tower where they believe they’re superior to other people and it comes out in their philosophies."

He continued, "The idea that minorities are somehow unable to access basic services, like getting a photo ID, it’s absolutely ridiculous."

Fine said Democrats’ attacks on the SAVE Act, including claims it could violate the 19th Amendment or represent "Jim Crow 2.0," are part of a broader effort to undermine election integrity.

"The fact of the matter is this: the only way Democrats can win is if they cheat," Fine said. "When the elections are honest, we win overwhelmingly."

He claimed Democrats want "the conditions to cheat," listing "no photo ID" and "no one has to prove they’re a citizen in order to vote" as examples.

Fine concluded by accusing Democrats of systemic wrongdoing, saying, "Democrats have a culture of cheating, and they are determined to do everything possible they can to continue it because, again, if they don’t cheat, they can’t win."