Rep. Ferguson to Newsmax: Terrorism Again at Forefront Because of Biden

The tragedy and loss of lives in the 9/11 attacks are "burned into the American psyche and into our souls" because the nation's homeland had been invaded, and now the issue of terrorism is once again at the forefront because of the "dearth of leadership" under President Joe Biden, Rep. Drew Ferguson said on Newsmax Thursday.

"We're now once again dealing with the same terrorist organizations and we have a loss of life with 13 servicemen killed, others wounded, and hundreds of Afghan citizens killed," the Georgia Republican said on Newsmax's "National Report."

The failed leadership under Biden is "not only tragic, but it's embarrassing for America here at home and on the world stage," he added.

"Joe Biden continues to lie to the American people about what he knew, about how this went down, and what the outcomes would be," said Ferguson. "It's time for his resignation."

Meanwhile, Ferguson said he hasn't heard the reports that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wouldn't allow the names of the 13 service members killed in Kabul last week to be read in the house, but he stressed that "every American agrees with Gold Star families that every time we have a loss of American servicemen anywhere in the world, it is a tragic loss for this country."

"They also must know that America deeply appreciates the sacrifice and the commitment to keep America safe over the last 20 years and for free from terrorist attacks in Afghanistan," said Ferguson.

However, the Biden administration's messaging has been "very inconsistent," as "they have been telling America one thing but in reality, they have been doing another," said Ferguson. "It is shameful. It is the kind of thing that pushes America away from this administration. America knows full well the Biden administration has failed miserably and created another crisis."

Biden, he added, "has shown over the past two weeks that he is not fit to lead this country ... he is the one that should resign."

Ferguson also called on Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley to testify in hearings under oath to "get to the bottom of this disaster."

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here