Rep. Steube to Newsmax: FBI Retaliated Against Its Own Whistleblowers

Florida GOP Rep. Greg Steube told Newsmax on Saturday that the FBI whistleblowers who provided their testimony Thursday to the House Select Subcommittee on Weaponization of the Federal Government were retaliated against by their own agency.

Steube, who sits on the committee, tells "The Count" that "you had three whistleblowers saying exactly what we've all been suspecting that the FBI and the DOJ have been doing for the last several years: targeting conservatives."

"And then the moment [a whistleblower] speaks up ... they just shun them; take away the security clearances; take away their ability to get access to their household goods when they were moving; and they go after them; despite the fact that [FBI] Director [Christopher] Wray and the Attorney General of the United States [Merrick Garland] said that they weren't going to retaliate against whistleblowers. But those three gentlemen's testimony" outlines "that's exactly what they were doing."

According to The Washington Times, the three whistleblowers testified that the FBI hindered them "from seeking outside employment to support themselves and their families during their unpaid suspensions after they filed whistleblower disclosures to Congress about the agency."

In a statement to The Washington Times, the FBI said that its "mission is to uphold the Constitution and protect the American people. The FBI has not and will not retaliate against individuals who make protected whistleblower disclosures."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!