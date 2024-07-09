Father Pavone to Newsmax: Vatican Used Lawfare Against Vigano

The Vatican's excommunication of Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano is comparable to what is currently happening in the United States with the alleged use of lawfare, Priests For Life National Director Father Frank Pavone told Newsmax on Tuesday.

Vigano, the Vatican's former ambassador to the United States, was found guilty of schism.

Pavone told "Newsline," "Just like we are seeing in the American civil arena right now, there is law and lawfare. We see the same thing in the church."

He explained that "schism" is considered one of the gravest crimes in canon law, since it is considered particularly dangerous to the faith because it threatens the church's unity, which is built on obedience to the Pope.

In this way, Pavone said that the decision certainly went according to canon law due to the declarations that Vigano made.

But Pavone also pointed out that this case is "lawfare, which is abuse of church authority."

He said this is so, because the Pope was very selective in who he went after, with Pavone declaring that there are German bishops going astray from the official tenets of the faith, but the Pope is not deciding to excommunicate any of them.

Pavone also commented on the current controversy over President Joe Biden.

"Watching Biden carefully over these last couple of weeks especially, he is in denial and that is dangerous for the American people," Pavone said, emphasizing that "this should go beyond political loyalties" as it certainly raises concerns about national security.

Pavone added that Biden's denial apparently is a symptom of "whatever cognitive problem he has."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com