Tags: evs | autoworkers | michigan | strike | bidenomics

Rep. Walberg to Newsmax: UAW Concerned Automation Will Cut Jobs

By    |   Wednesday, 20 September 2023 05:37 PM EDT

As the push for electric vehicles and their automated manufacturing continues, car factory workers, such as those represented by the United Auto Workers union, are growing more concerned they will be pushed out of the job, Rep. Tim Walberg, R-Mich., told Newsmax Wednesday.

Speaking on "American Agenda" about the ongoing UAW strike, Walberg said, "Frankly, it needs to come to a conclusion as quickly as possible.

"I certainly see why the autoworker is very concerned about his or her future when the government is mandating EVs and expansion of EVs. In fact, I have a bill that would take away that mandate of having two-thirds of all cars sold in nine years be EVs.

"And so autoworkers are concerned that they won't have the jobs because it takes less workforce to produce an EV," Walberg continued. "So they're concerned; they ought to be. And the union ought to be speaking to that.

"But also, when you talk about the Big Three [Ford, General Motors, Stellantis], they have to be viable for not only the workers in the auto plants in my district but also the subsidiary plants ... And I think in this time — this economy — Bidenomics isn't working, and it's aspirating the problem."

In August 2021, as part of the Biden administration's efforts to deliver on its Build Back Better initiative, a White House posted a "fact sheet" laying out the president's goal of cutting pollution by setting a "target of 50%" of all cars sold by 2030 be EVs.

At the time, the White House touted the plan as a win-win for union workers and automakers alike.

"That is why today," the White House wrote two years ago, "American automakers Ford, GM, and Stellantis and the United Auto Workers (UAW), will stand with President [Joe] Biden at the White House with aligned ambition: supporting the president's Build Back Better agenda and the automakers' need to invest in and grow good-paying union jobs in the United States."

