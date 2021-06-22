Rep. Estes to Newsmax: Biden Must Be More Concerned About His Economic Crisis

President Joe Biden, who met with some of the nation's advisers Monday in a meeting the White House later called "routine," must be more concerned about his tax policies and the "economic crisis he's creating," Rep. Ron Estes told Newsmax Tuesday.

"Yes, the regulators kind of have the markets in a good place," the Kansas Republican told Newsmax's "National Report." "But when we look at adding trillions of dollars in new debt and new spending, that's going to hurt, and I think that's going to show up the next time they talk."

Americans are becoming especially concerned about inflation when they compare prices that are happening now to what they were five months ago, Estes added.

"Gas prices were a dollar less than they are now and we had energy Independence," said Estes. "Now we're having shortages and having prices going up in April and May by 4.5% and 5%. Part of that is due to the economy reopening, but the overwhelming majority of it is just the amount of money that's being spent at the government level. It's filtering down and the average American is starting to see the pain."

And, he added, gas and grocery prices will likely continue to be higher over the next several months, "if not the next couple of years."

Biden's inflation will be especially difficult for lower-income Americans because they don't have as much opportunity to react and change their income, the lawmaker continued.

Meanwhile, infrastructure legislation is still experiencing a divide, and Estes said the major issue was that little of Biden's original proposal had anything to do with traditional bridge or road projects, which is what most people think of when they're imagining infrastructure.

"They're talking about everything from senior citizen housing and from union membership as being infrastructure," said Estes. "We need to get back and focus, if we're going to do infrastructure, which we need to do is the country we need to focus on roads and bridges and waterways and broadband."

Estes also criticized the voting rights bill coming up for a vote in the Senate, calling it the "For the Corrupt Politicians Act" rather than by its official name, the "For the People Act."

"I think it's a good case of marketing false advertising," he said. "What it really does is takes taxpayer money and puts it in politicians' pockets when they run for office ... we want free and fair elections. We want to make sure that that happens across the country all the time."

