Sen. Schmitt to Newsmax: Crime Down, Proves US Safer Under Trump

Sen. Eric Schmitt, R-Mo., told Newsmax on Monday that recent historic declines in crime nationwide, including Washington, D.C., prove "America is much safer with President [Donald] Trump in office."

In January, there were only two homicides in the nation's capital, one of the lowest monthly totals on record, the Washington Examiner reported Monday.

It continues a downward trend for the city, following a peak of 274 killings in 2023, which marked its deadliest year in more than two decades.

Washington went more than three weeks without a homicide at the start of this year.

The city previously saw a similar period without a killing following the deployment of the National Guard by Trump in August.

"It's one of those success stories, sort of like with the border, where there's no illegal crossings," Schmitt told "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

"People don't talk about it a lot, but you look at the progress that we've seen on those crime rates at a historic decrease this year, people are just safer now."

Based on a sampling of preliminary crime statistics from 550 U.S. law enforcement agencies, ABC News reported that 2025 was expected to end with roughly a 20% decrease in homicides nationwide.

Although law enforcement and analysts attributed the crime drops to multiple factors — including policing strategies and long-term social trends — Schmitt's remarks reflected a Republican narrative that credited Trump's priorities for improving public safety.

Schmitt also criticized the left's reaction to federal involvement in public safety, especially regarding opposition to the National Guard being deployed to Washington and other cities.

"Just think about the radicalization that's happened on the left," he said.

"It feels like a thousand years ago, but remember, they were protesting the National Guard being in D.C.," Schmitt continued.

"It's just like they go from one thing to another with their 'Trump Derangement Syndrome,'" he said.

"But the fact of the matter is America is much safer with President Trump in office and making those things a priority, so most normal people out there really applaud this," Schmitt added.

"They appreciate it, and it is definitely literally saving lives."

