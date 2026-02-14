Fields to Newsmax: Trump Pushed Epstein Transparency

Former White House spokesperson Harrison Fields on Saturday defended the Trump administration’s handling of documents related to accused sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, arguing that recent disclosures undercut allegations of a coverup and reflect the president’s commitment to transparency.

Speaking about the Epstein/Bondi hearing during an appearance on Newsmax TV's "Saturday Agenda," Fields said it was "interesting that people are talking about coverups now," contending that it was the Trump administration that allowed the documents to "see the light of day."

"The president is committed to transparency. This is why the files are out there," Fields said, adding that their release has proven "very embarrassing for a lot of people."

Fields claimed the documents reference high-profile figures, including corporate executives and celebrities.

"You’re seeing a lot of CEOs, a lot of C-suite people, a lot of celebrities involved in the files," he said, arguing that political opponents had previously withheld the materials for that reason.

He accused Democrats of attempting to "weaponize" the issue, calling it "the only issue that they have in their toolbox."

According to Fields, the administration’s decision to make the documents public demonstrates a break from prior handling of the case.

Fields also pointed to Attorney General Pam Bondi, saying she shares the president’s commitment to transparency.

"Now we have an attorney general who is committed to this transparency, a president of the United States that’s committed to it," he said.

At the same time, Fields said the administration does not intend to let the Epstein files dominate public discussion indefinitely.

He argued that the White House is focused on broader policy priorities, including the economy, immigration enforcement, and foreign affairs.

"We do have a lot of other things to discuss," Fields said, referencing what he described as "the things that actually matter around the kitchen table, what the president is doing to make the economy better for all working families, what he's done in immigration to secure our border and to get criminal aliens out of this country, what he's doing on the world stage to make our world and our backyard a better place.

"So the president's list of achievements in one year is very long," he added.

"The Democrats and the media want to focus in on this one issue, because they don't want to cover the achievements. And it's quite sad."

The Epstein case continues to draw bipartisan scrutiny, with lawmakers and the public pressing for greater disclosure of records tied to the late financier and his network of associates.

