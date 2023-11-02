Kanter Freedom to Newsmax: Turkey's Hamas Support 'Breaks My Heart'

Former National Basketball Association player and Swiss-born Turkish native Enes Kanter Freedom told Newsmax Thursday that it “breaks my heart” to see his home country of Turkey supporting the terrorist organization, Hamas.

“It breaks my heart to see innocent people getting killed on the streets,” Kanter Freedom said during “Wake Up America” Thursday. “I want to say I'm from Turkey, and I cannot believe [that the U.S.] NATO ally — let me say that one more time — our NATO ally, openly supports Hamas, and says Hamas is not a terrorist organization.”

He said he couldn’t believe the official stance of his former country and its leader, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, supporting the group that led a devastating surprise attack on Israel Oct. 7. Over 1,400 Israelis and others were killed in the attack, and more than 200 people were taken as hostages.

“[The] first time I heard about it, I really thought it was a fake, ‘The Onion news,’ but then I saw the dictator Erdogan’s clip saying that they support Hamas and they they're not a terrorist organization,” he said. “Some people don't know, but actually Turkey, countries like Iran, are a safe haven for groups like Hezbollah, Hamas, ISIS, Al Qaeda, and they raised huge amount of money for these groups. Turkey and Erdogan give Hamas and Hezbollah passports so they can go in and out of countries freely.”

Kanter Freedom said he would like to see President Joe Biden and his administration come out more forcefully against Erdogan and other dictatorships for supporting these terrorist groups.

“Our administration is so silent and weak on some of these dictatorships out there,” he said. “Joe Biden needs to come out and say, ‘Enough is enough, and I'm going to be tough on these dictatorships.’”

Erdogan is a terrorist supporter himself and is the “biggest problem in the region,” he continued.

“Erdogan himself is a terrorist supporter and it just breaks my heart because whenever I see these world leaders and our leader, Joe Biden, or the G-7 leaders, European leaders, meet with Erdogan, they never talk about that,” he said. “Look at what kind of problem he's causing in NATO. He is the biggest problem in the region. Ask the Armenians, ask the Kurdish people, ask the Syrians, ask the Yazidis, ask Cyprus.”

He said Erdogan and his 1.5 million supporters in Turkey are now stomping on the American flag and chanting “death to America.”

