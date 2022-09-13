Rep. Elise Stefanik to Newsmax: Dems 'Shredded the Constitution' for Gun Control

Democrats in New York state have "shredded the Constitution" in order to pursue their gun control agenda, Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., told Newsmax on Tuesday.

Stefanik, the chair of the House Republican Conference and third-ranking House Republican, called New York's new law regulating guns, which was passed after the Supreme Court overruled the state's conceal carry process, "unconstitutional on its face."

New York Democrats "put an even worse law in place, essentially categorizing law-abiding gun owners in my district…as felons," Stefanik told "Prime News," with Jenn Pellegrino.

New York's new law led to many seemingly unintended consequences, such as the cancellation of a Civil War reenactment, since possession of a firearm in a public park became a felony and participants could have been potentially arrested.

"You pointed out the cancellation of a Civil War reenactment," Stefanik said. "In my district, we have historical reenactments for the Revolutionary War, for the War of 1812, all the time.

"It's an important part of our values. It's an important aspect of our history. It's an important part of our local economy. And we've seen update after update that the negative consequences of this law or that those events can no longer happen. We love our historical reenacters. It's not partisan; it's about teaching the next generation history."

Stefanik noted this is an attempt by Democrats to distract the population from their crime crisis, which is "skyrocketing across New York state and across America, because they're prioritizing going after hardworking, innocent, law-abiding citizens, rather than tough-on-crime, going after the criminals themselves."

