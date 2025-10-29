Ed Henry to Newsmax: Biden DOJ Spied on Me Over J6 Song

Newsmax host Ed Henry says the Biden Justice Department and special counsel Jack Smith targeted him as part of the "Arctic Frost" investigation — secretly obtaining his records over a charity song he co-produced with President Donald Trump and the J6 Prison Choir titled "Justice for All."

Appearing on "Greg Kelly Reports," Henry said he only recently learned that federal investigators under Smith had obtained private information about him, including records from Apple Music, without his knowledge or any court notification.

"Jack Smith thought that Donald Trump was pocketing money here," Henry told host Greg Kelly. "Based on the emails we're now learning — Sen. [Chuck] Grassley gets the credit. He's got whistleblowers."

Henry said congressional investigators discovered evidence that the "Arctic Frost" probe swept up the data of more than 400 Americans, including former Speaker Newt Gingrich, businessman Mike Lindell, and even Newsmax as a media entity.

"They were subpoenaing bank records and other things," Henry said. "Bottom line is, they had emails saying 'Ed Henry's behind this.' These were FBI and DOJ people under Joe Biden."

The Justice for All project — released in 2023 — featured Trump reciting the Pledge of Allegiance as the J6 Prison Choir sang the national anthem. Proceeds were publicly pledged to the legal defense funds of Jan. 6, 2021, defendants and their families.

Henry said the government's surveillance was premised on an accusation that he had personally profited from the song through a limited liability company — a charge he denies.

"They said [Henry] set up an LLC to get the royalties, which again went to Kash Patel's nonprofit and then to J6 families," Henry said. "But let's dig into the LLC, let's get the bank records — that was their approach."

Citing Grassley's revelations from a Wednesday news conference, Henry said Smith's team obtained Apple Music data tied to him as part of the broader Arctic Frost subpoenas.

"I never got a subpoena, Greg," Henry said. "I never got a judge telling me, 'Hey, they're coming after you.' As an American citizen, you're owed that."

