Ed Henry Starts 'Big Take' Monday 5 p.m. Eastern

Veteran television correspondent and host Ed Henry is expanding with a new weekday show, "Ed Henry: The Big Take" — debuting Monday at 5 p.m. Eastern on Newsmax.

Henry announced the new program last week telling viewers that the show is focused on headlines, analysis, and insight from top Trump administration officials, Congress, media, finance, and the important areas impacting our lives.

"We'll bring you smart analysis of what it all means with my big take and your take," Henry said, adding that the show will go directly to the "insiders" shaping the Trump administration and Congress.

The premiere week will include major guests from President Donald Trump's Cabinet, starting Monday with Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, followed Tuesday by Energy Secretary Chris Wright, as energy policy takes center stage this week.

Henry will continue hosting his show "Ed Henry: The Briefing," which airs at 6 p.m. Eastern on the streaming channel Newsmax2.

Henry will be an ubiquitous force across our networks as Congressional midterms draw near.