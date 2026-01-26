WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: ed henry | newsmax | big take | premiere

Ed Henry Starts 'Big Take' Monday 5 p.m. Eastern

By    |   Monday, 26 January 2026 01:22 PM EST

Veteran television correspondent and host Ed Henry is expanding with a new weekday show, "Ed Henry: The Big Take" — debuting Monday at 5 p.m. Eastern on Newsmax.

Henry announced the new program last week telling viewers that the show is focused on headlines, analysis, and insight from top Trump administration officials, Congress, media, finance, and the important areas impacting our lives.

"We'll bring you smart analysis of what it all means with my big take and your take," Henry said, adding that the show will go directly to the "insiders" shaping the Trump administration and Congress.

The premiere week will include major guests from President Donald Trump's Cabinet, starting Monday with Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, followed Tuesday by Energy Secretary Chris Wright, as energy policy takes center stage this week.

Henry will continue hosting his show "Ed Henry: The Briefing," which airs at 6 p.m. Eastern on the streaming channel Newsmax2.

Henry will be an ubiquitous force across our networks as Congressional midterms draw near.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Veteran television correspondent and host Ed Henry is expanding with a new weekday show, "Ed Henry: The Big Take" - debuting Monday at 5 p.m. Eastern on Newsmax.
ed henry, newsmax, big take, premiere
168
2026-22-26
Monday, 26 January 2026 01:22 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved