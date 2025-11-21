'American Legend' Eastwood Doc to Premiere Sunday on Newsmax

The life and legacy of one of Hollywood’s last living legends is the focus of Newsmax’s latest original “American Legend: The Clint Eastwood Story.”

The documentary, which premieres Sunday at 9 p.m. ET examines the career, influence and impact of Eastwood as one of the most enduring figures in American film.

When to Watch:

9 p.m. ET American Legend: The Clint Eastwood Story

Sunday on Newsmax

Produced by Rodney Lee Conover and narrated by George Flowers, with author Marc Eliot serving as guest host, the documentary spans seven decades of Eastwood’s work in entertainment, showing the consequences of his acting and directing on filmmaking.

From Rowdy Yates in “Rawhide” to the top of the Hollywood ladder, the film highlights how the young Eastwood went from television actor in 1960s westerns to international film star and Oscar-winning director.

Included is how he redefined Sergio Leone’s spaghetti westerns and later changed the genre with his film “Unforgiven.”

Directing well into his 90s, aspects of that part of his career are delved into, including a look at elements of his famous process of using single takes and minimal rehearsal. He is also known for his trust with collaborators on calm, quiet sets.

Recollections and accounts from actors and crews describe his direct, low-pressure environment and simultaneous expectation of professionalism.

Core themes across his work include individual moral responsibility, redemption, aging, violence, and consequence — and how these ideas repeat across films from “Dirty Harry” to “Gran Torino.”

“Eastwood didn’t just appear in important films, he shaped genres,” Conover said. “This doc looks at how he did it, film by film, without mythology or nostalgia. He’s the cold stare Hollywood lost the guts to keep.”

In essence, Eastwood’s story is portrayed as the embodiment of American grit. Carved in granite and wrapped in silence, “American Legend: The Clint Eastwood Story” emphasizes how few names in the history of cinema rival this iconic and legendary star who has lived his life on his own terms, both on-screen and off.