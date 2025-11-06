Dr. Drew to Newsmax: Weight-Loss Drugs Not Without Risk

Dr. Drew Pinsky praised Thursday's announcement of a Trump-brokered deal to expand Medicare coverage for popular weight-loss drugs but warned on Newsmax that the medications, known as GLP-1 (Glucagon-Like Peptide-1) inhibitors, are not without serious risks.

Appearing on "Finnerty" with host Rob Finnerty, the physician and media personality said that while the decision could be life-changing for millions of Americans battling obesity, it will also carry major financial and medical implications.

"So Medicare will cover it now was really the main thing," Pinsky said.

"And let's not forget: there's nothing free. Medicare is going to have to fund this — they've reduced the prices in order to do so. I'm sure there's been horse trading in it. It is big pharma after all. But somebody is going to pay for this."

The deal, orchestrated by President Donald Trump, will allow Medicare recipients to access GLP-1 drugs such as Ozempic, Wegovy, and Mounjaro starting next year.

These medications, originally developed for type 2 diabetes, mimic a natural hormone that regulates blood sugar and appetite, helping patients feel fuller longer and lose substantial amounts of weight.

Pinsky said the coverage expansion makes sense for patients facing life-threatening obesity or related conditions like diabetes and hypertension but cautioned against assuming the drugs are risk-free.

"Is it risk-free? Absolutely not," he said. "I have seen people die from sepsis, from bowel obstructions, from GLP-1 inhibitors, and there's very little discussion about it."

He added that data on the drugs' long-term effects remain limited.

"When you're trying to assess the risk-reward for a given patient, it's hard to do so because they really haven't published the full story yet," Pinsky said.

"Yes, they're widely used. Are they helping people? Absolutely. But whenever something is widely used indiscriminately, you're going to see a lot of side effects."

The GLP-1 class of medications has become one of the most sought-after pharmaceutical advances in decades, credited with helping millions lose weight but criticized for its high cost and potential dangers.

Pinsky's warning underscores a growing call for transparency as the drugs move from the private market to government-backed healthcare.

