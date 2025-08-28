Dr. Drew to Newsmax: 'Disgusted' by Apparent Failure to Help Trans Murderer

Dr. Drew Pinsky told Newsmax on Thursday that he believes the medical system failed the shooter who attacked a church service and left two children dead and more than a dozen injured in Minneapolis on Wednesday.

Pinsky told "The Chris Salcedo Show" that it is apparent the shooter had medical care while undergoing gender transition procedures.

"Is this person better off because of that treatment? Think of any of the other trans-identifying perpetrators who committed murders," he said.

"Are they better off because of their interaction with my peers? I am disgusted by it. I am ashamed of my profession."

He asserted that the attacker did not get appropriate mental health treatment.

"Clearly, this individual missed, in terms of a comprehensive assessment. It would not have been hard to figure out that there were some very, very serious neuropsychiatric problems here, and they could have been treated; they should have been treated."

Pinsky said that in the Minneapolis case, "the outcome is clear: horrible outcome."

He blamed the direction being taken by many medical professionals to apply generalized care for troubled people rather than doing a proper review of what is happening with the patient.

"We have to, as physicians, determine the right treatment for the right patient, and that requires comprehensive assessment and a variety of treatment approaches, not one approach for a given set of symptoms," he said.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said on Thursday that he was ordering an investigation into the effects of drugs that are used for the treatment of people undergoing or who have completed gender transitions.

The 23-year-old shooter in the Minneapolis attack died by suicide at the scene. A journal was left behind that contained troubling messages from the assailant.

